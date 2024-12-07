StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Aware Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AWRE opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.77. Aware has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

Institutional Trading of Aware

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aware by 28.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 37,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aware by 3.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

