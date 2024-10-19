Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

HSON opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 million, a PE ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 0.57. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $19.70.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $35.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.03 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

