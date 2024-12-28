StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRINGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MRIN stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

