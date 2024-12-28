StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 2.0 %

MRIN stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

Get Marin Software alerts:

About Marin Software

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.