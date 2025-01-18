Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,578 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 214.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

SPOT opened at $486.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.20. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 132.08 and a beta of 1.62. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $506.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPOT. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and set a $485.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $399.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.