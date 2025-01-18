2,849 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,849 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Fortinet by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 276.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,790,000 after buying an additional 2,705,767 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,162 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 3,155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,241 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,115,663,000 after purchasing an additional 766,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.68 and a 200-day moving average of $80.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $386,027.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at $425,901.87. This represents a 47.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $34,967.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,132.50. This trade represents a 0.24 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 67,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,056 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fortinet from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.16.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

