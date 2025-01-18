Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 218 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,055,000 after acquiring an additional 894,531 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $93,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $143,624,000 after purchasing an additional 305,302 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,405,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,456.66. This represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $373.70 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $491.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.31 and a 200 day moving average of $304.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.33.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

