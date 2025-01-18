L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.19.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total transaction of $394,465.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,765.12. This trade represents a 17.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,572. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $218.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.18 and a 12-month high of $265.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

