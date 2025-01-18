Wedmont Private Capital Trims Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 36,000.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total transaction of $394,465.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,765.12. The trade was a 17.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,889 shares of company stock worth $1,800,572 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $289.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.19.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $218.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.18 and a 52-week high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

