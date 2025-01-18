Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $16.32 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 156.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,726 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $16,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 25.1% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.9% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Vertiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,271,064.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,750. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,527 shares of company stock worth $23,105,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $135.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.16. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $145.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

