Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 60,235 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 195.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 60,235 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $17,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dover from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.55.

Dover Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $195.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $144.63 and a 12-month high of $208.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.43%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

