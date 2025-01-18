Oak Thistle LLC Invests $332,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 82.7% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 151,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after buying an additional 68,693 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 285.5% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 38,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,167,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $1,341,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,241,796.60. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total transaction of $22,224,561.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. This trade represents a 10.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,981 shares of company stock worth $27,660,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price target for the company from $333.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Eaton Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ETN opened at $346.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $354.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.53. The company has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.