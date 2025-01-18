Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Xylem by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Xylem by 56.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $119.84 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.82.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Xylem from $172.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

