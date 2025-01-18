Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,755,000 after buying an additional 54,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,152,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,894,000 after acquiring an additional 138,663 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 27.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,402,000 after acquiring an additional 881,700 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 19,399.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,572,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Snowflake by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,175,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,838,000 after purchasing an additional 223,936 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $170.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.13 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.06.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total transaction of $2,009,841.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 311,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,058,722.76. This trade represents a 3.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $15,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,268,555. This trade represents a 33.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,904 shares of company stock valued at $62,545,855. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

