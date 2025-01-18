CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $357.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.01, a P/E/G ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Susquehanna upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.38.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

