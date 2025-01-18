Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Corpay by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Corpay by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Corpay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

CPAY opened at $370.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.10 and a twelve month high of $385.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Corpay from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.43.

In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total transaction of $2,960,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,961.88. This represents a 81.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $1,116,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,645.40. This represents a 22.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

