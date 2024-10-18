Brokerages Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) PT at GBX 5,471

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,471 ($71.44).

Several equities research analysts have commented on IHG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.63) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.38) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Activity at InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider Ron Kalifa bought 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,624 ($99.56) per share, with a total value of £51,766.96 ($67,598.54). 5.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 8,598 ($112.27) on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,636 ($73.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,790 ($114.78). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,852.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,946.77. The firm has a market cap of £13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2,914.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,237.29%.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

