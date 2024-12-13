Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

OLLI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.58.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $111.19 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $115.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $1,484,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,283.90. This trade represents a 58.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 5,325 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $606,783.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,803. This trade represents a 62.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,755 shares of company stock worth $10,165,712 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 464.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $969,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.