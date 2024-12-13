MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 23.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,102,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,632,000 after acquiring an additional 592,038 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in MongoDB by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 496,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,098.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 424,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,084,000 after buying an additional 388,979 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,030,000 after buying an additional 66,730 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in MongoDB by 16.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 315,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,945,000 after acquiring an additional 44,608 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on MongoDB from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.08.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,131,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,820,287.50. This trade represents a 0.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $39,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,425. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,600 shares of company stock worth $7,611,849. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $288.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.57 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.12. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.74 and a 12-month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.48. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.