Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 203 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in American States Water were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in American States Water by 135.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in American States Water by 21.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in American States Water by 9.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in American States Water by 7.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in American States Water by 31.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWR. StockNews.com downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $83.23 on Friday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.51.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American States Water had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $161.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.4655 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 62.63%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

