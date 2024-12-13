Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Bank of America

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $115.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, September 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $111.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $115.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $227,326.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,348.28. This trade represents a 54.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total value of $606,783.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,140 shares in the company, valued at $357,803. This trade represents a 62.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,755 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,712 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2,356.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

