Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by True Wealth Design LLC

True Wealth Design LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.9% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 24,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $191.96 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.68 and a 1 year high of $195.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.46.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $3,614,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,114,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,713,977.55. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,802 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $2,780,226.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,280,514.53. This represents a 27.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,123 shares of company stock valued at $34,121,676 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.