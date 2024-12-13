Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,459 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMLV. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 375.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

XMLV opened at $63.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $914.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

