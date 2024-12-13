Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 366.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 148,910 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 41.5% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 498,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,603,000 after buying an additional 146,246 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth about $26,573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,818,000 after buying an additional 69,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at $154,270,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.20.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 0.3 %

ABG opened at $254.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.33. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.09 and a 1-year high of $277.13.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by ($0.23). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

