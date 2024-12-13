HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,833 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Samsara were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Samsara by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,844,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,592,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411,178 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Samsara by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,890,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,822 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,464,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 55.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,829,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,013,000 after acquiring an additional 650,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 6.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,930,000 after acquiring an additional 500,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $46.44 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $57.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of -98.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 66,642 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $3,057,534.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 882,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,496,624.32. The trade was a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Parallel Fund Iv L.P. Ah sold 112,380 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $5,160,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,565,669 shares of company stock valued at $77,896,962. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

