Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.07.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $138.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $91.92 and a one year high of $169.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,029,273.86. The trade was a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $777,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,032.24. The trade was a 33.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,435,800. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 75,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,894.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $12,506,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 62,605.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

