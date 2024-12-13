VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Holdings Decreased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,433 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at $60,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VAALCO Energy Stock Performance
EGY opened at $4.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $7.51.
VAALCO Energy Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
VAALCO Energy Profile
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.
