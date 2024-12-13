4,000 Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 177.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 123.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 638.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 62.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACIW has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.19. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $59.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In other news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $68,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,620.16. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 5,400 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $300,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,470.97. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.