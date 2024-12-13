30,438 Shares in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,438 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Creative Planning raised its holdings in First Foundation by 35.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in First Foundation by 76.5% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Price Performance

Shares of FFWM opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $601.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $11.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FFWM shares. StockNews.com downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens cut shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Foundation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFWM

First Foundation Profile

(Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.