UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 320,316 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,316 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Patterson Companies worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,935,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 268.5% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,431,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,201 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 58.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,391,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 515,299 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 83.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 902,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 411,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 1,574.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 319,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

PDCO opened at $30.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.45 and a 52 week high of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson Companies

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $45,282.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,746.88. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

