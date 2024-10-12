StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cumulus Media Trading Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ CMLS opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.44.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.19). Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media Company Profile
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cumulus Media
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.