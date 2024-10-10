LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TREE. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on LendingTree from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.13.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of TREE opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $62.27.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $210.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.41 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,930,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 3.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LendingTree by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 12,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

