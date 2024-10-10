Analysts Set LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target at $112.20

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.20.

LCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

NYSE LCII opened at $118.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.82 and a 200 day moving average of $111.10. LCI Industries has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $131.36.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 114.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

