StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.95.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 15.48%.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.

