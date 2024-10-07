Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

VSTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Aegis raised Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm cut Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $41.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.0% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 26,054 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 7.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $210,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 12.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 262.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

