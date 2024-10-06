Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Tempur Sealy International worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Tabor Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 212,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 29,451 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 258,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 43,411 shares in the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,485,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 64,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $57.13.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 135.46% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

