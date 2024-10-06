Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen raised Credo Technology Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.94 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. Credo Technology Group has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,863,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,557,895.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 245,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $8,018,459.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,863,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,557,895.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,117,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,466,331.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,283,324 shares of company stock worth $38,724,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDO. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

