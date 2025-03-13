Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $2.75 Million in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.85% of VanEck CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLOI. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CLOI opened at $52.89 on Thursday. VanEck CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.96.

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

