Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $17,187,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $888,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on FRT. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $97.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $95.97 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.03.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.28%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

