Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Jacobs Solutions worth $11,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

J opened at $121.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.26 and its 200-day moving average is $138.08. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $110.95 and a one year high of $150.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

