Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 217,608 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217,608 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of Healthpeak Properties worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $1,093,576,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $403,898,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,575,000 after purchasing an additional 17,314,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $230,988,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth $175,697,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DOC opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.26.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 348.57%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

