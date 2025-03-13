Amundi Sells 27,864 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Amundi decreased its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,864 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.33% of Vaxcyte worth $32,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 61.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Curi RMB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $903,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 33.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 220,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,201,000 after acquiring an additional 54,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $73.24 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.10 and a 12 month high of $121.06. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.44.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. Research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $531,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,664.25. The trade was a 46.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $669,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,208,443.70. The trade was a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,258 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

