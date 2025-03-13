Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 123.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total transaction of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,043.20. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $1,308,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,854.40. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,754 shares of company stock worth $29,397,793. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BR opened at $224.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.30 and a 52-week high of $246.58.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

