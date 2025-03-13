Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 76,336 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,336 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $35,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $229.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.53. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.17 and a fifty-two week high of $241.84. The stock has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $1,673,221.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,096.95. The trade was a 25.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $309,455.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,817.31. The trade was a 31.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

