Amundi Has $40.45 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Amundi boosted its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,417 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.26% of Dynatrace worth $40,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $126,592,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,209,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,906,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,468,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,133,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,076,000 after purchasing an additional 981,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In related news, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $2,132,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,194.20. The trade was a 9.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,700,171.28. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT stock opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.12. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

