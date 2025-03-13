Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $11.74 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of Waters worth $11,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Waters by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $372.92 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $279.24 and a 1 year high of $423.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $391.20 and its 200-day moving average is $369.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $391.07.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

