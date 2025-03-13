24,408 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $833,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Novus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $275,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $121.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $108.40 and a 12 month high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

