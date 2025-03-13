Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,066,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,542,000 after buying an additional 2,132,747 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.