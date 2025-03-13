MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,861 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.54% of MarketAxess worth $45,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,103,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,907,000 after purchasing an additional 291,134 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MarketAxess by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,000,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,246,000 after purchasing an additional 236,497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,079,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,967,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.78.

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $206.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.05. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.84 and a 52 week high of $296.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.88.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

