Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,810 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $13,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,732,000 after buying an additional 40,349 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,412,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,259,000 after buying an additional 34,305 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 758,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,018,000 after buying an additional 56,837 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 751,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,875,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,823,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.75.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $412.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $398.50 and a 12 month high of $550.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.02.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

