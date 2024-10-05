Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 82,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 96,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of CFG stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

